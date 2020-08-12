https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/12/truly-unconscionable-chicago-looters-target-ronald-mcdonald-house-because-sick-kids-lives-dont-matter-apparently-video/

You know who’s really had it coming to them during this Summer of Social Justice? Sick kids.

Thank goodness for looters destroying Chicago in the name of black lives mattering are finally taking action:

Take that, Ronald McDonald House Charities! It’s about time those kids had to pay for their sins.

Joking aside, this is truly disgusting. It’s bad enough that people behaving like animals are looting stores. But smashing up the Ronald McDonald House? While sick children and their families are inside? It’s vile. And it’s damning proof that these riots aren’t about justice at all.

It’s sickening.

Pray for those kids and their families, because clearly they’re going to need your prayers even more now.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...