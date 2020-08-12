https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-mail-in-ballots/2020/08/12/id/981762

Mail-in voting in the November election would result in “catastrophic corruption” and a “disaster,” because even China and Russia will be “grabbing plenty” of ballots, but casting an absentee vote is “okay,” President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

“This whole thing with this mail-in ballot, that’s a rigged election waiting to happen,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity during an extensive interview. “It’s rigged and everyone knows it.”

The problem with mail-in ballots, he added, is that nobody knows who is getting them when they go out.

“The mailmen are going to get them, people are going to just grab batches of them and you talk about China and Russia, they’ll be grabbing plenty of them,” said Trump. “It’s a disaster.”

For several months, Trump and Republicans have warned about the potential of fraud when it comes to mail-in ballots, and the president told Hannity that “it’s just common sense” that there would be serious problems with allowing mail-in voting.

“You wouldn’t even have to know anything about politics or elections,” said Trump.

However, the process required to obtain absentee ballots, which are sent out upon request to verified voters, is different, said Trump.

“An absentee ballot is okay,” he said. “They go through a process and they send it to you and then you send it. It’s fine.”

Further, if the courts don’t intervene in the process, “you’ll never know who won the election” because mail-in voting “can’t work,” the president said.

Also on Tuesday, Trump railed against the “so-called Green New Deal,” calling it a “catastrophe” for the country that would result in 20% to 25% of businesses closing because they would not be able to meet specifications.

“You can’t even think about firing up those plants with the kind of things they’re talking about,” said Trump. “Wind is nice. It’s nice. But it’s, it causes a tremendous environment of problems…if you see a windmill and hear a windmill, your home is worth half or less than half. It kills all the birds. The whole thing is crazy, what they want to do, and they’ll destroy the country.”

