https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f3501104dec887547a2e9b7
The police officer in Lodi, California, rescued the 66-year-old man with only seconds to spare as the train sped past at around 8:45pm on August 12 after his wheelchair became stuck on rail tracks….
The Home Secretary told Tory MPs that she was preparing sweeping legal changes that would ‘send the left into meltdown’, as migrants arrived in Dover for the 10th day in a row….
Officers in riot gear showed up to the Portland demonstrations last night and footage from the scene showed them launching tear gas at protesters….
Fitness Australia gathered data from a random sample of NSW operators to prove gyms are safely operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, when compared to restaurants and bars….
Astronomers have discovered a surprisingly orderly, almost copy of our Milky Way galaxy 12.4 billion light-years away which may upend our current theories about galactic formation and evolution….