President Trump weighed-in Wednesday on Joe Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate; calling the left-wing lawmaker the kind of political opponent “everyone dreams of.”

“Kamala Harris started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support. That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!” posted Trump on Twitter.

.@KamalaHarris started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support. That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

The former Vice President announced his decision Tuesday afternoon after months of speculation surrounding his pick.

BREAKING: Joe Biden has selected Kamala Harris to be his running mate. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. How nice of him to pick her after she called him a vile racist on the debate stage a little over a year ago. pic.twitter.com/d5DDiBi7m5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2020

BREAKING: Senator Kamala Harris of California is Joe Biden’s pick for vice president. She’s the first Black woman on a major party ticket. https://t.co/eeUpCBfA5C — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) August 11, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

