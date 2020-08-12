https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kamala-harris-vp-pick-mike-pence/2020/08/12/id/981747

President Donald Trump says presumptive Democratic Party vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is the “most liberal person in the Senate.” He added that if she’s what the country wants, “we’ve got problems,” but he’d be “surprised” if voters pick her.

“She wants to raise taxes,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity during a telephone interview Tuesday night. “She wants to get rid of your Second Amendment. No guns for protection, no nothing. She is very strong on the Second Amendment, getting rid of it. [She is] very bad to the military. She wants to cut the military. She wants to cut spending for the military and the vets.”

He added that he doesn’t “quite get the choice” Joe Biden made and then praised Vice President Mike Pence.

“We have a great vice president named Mike Pence and he will take care of business just like he did the last time against a different candidate,” said Trump, referring to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine.

Trump also told Hannity that “a lot of people think it’s a dangerous choice” for Biden to have picked Harris.

Harris has also backed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ call for universal healthcare, said Trump, but Americans “love their plan” and don’t want it to be taken away.

“If you’re going to socialized medicine, which is what she wants and supports strongly, that’s what Biden wants ultimately,” said Trump. He added that Biden won’t have a choice because the “people that really control the party” want universal healthcare, and the former vice president “will never control the party.”

Trump also warned that Harris embraces principles in the Green New Deal and claimed that could cost Biden’s support in several key states.

“She’s against petroleum. She’s against fracking,” he said. “So is Biden, and that means you can’t win Texas. You can’t win Pennsylvania, can’t win Oklahoma and North Dakota, many states. And it also means your electric bills would go up literally by 10 times. It wouldn’t be sustainable.”

