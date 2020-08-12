https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-jobapproval-rating-female/2020/08/12/id/981870

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating with small business female owners tanked amid the coronavirus pandemic and has not properly recovered, according to CNBC polls.

Sixty-one percent of women approved of the job Trump was doing in February, but that figure dropped to 53 percent in April after the U.S. surpassed 200,000 positive coronavirus cases.

In late July, Trump’s job approval rating among women dropped one percentage point lower to 52 percent in the same CNBC poll.

Forbes said more than 80,000 small businesses closed their door from March 1 to July 25, according to Yelp Inc., and 800 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy from mid-February to July 31, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute.

Trump’s job approval rating among male small business owners hasn’t wavered much – 65 percent approved of the job he was doing in February, compared with 61 percent in April and 64 percent in late July.

Forty-one percent of business owners in the July poll described the current conditions for their business as middling and said 46 percent said they expect their businesses’ revenue to increase in the next 12 months.

