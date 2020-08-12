https://www.dailywire.com/news/university-of-georgia-pulls-face-mask-covid-sex-guidelines-ridiculed-and-criticized

After posting sex advice for students that included “wearing a face mask during sex,” the University of Georgia’s (UGA) Health Center’s sexual health page removed the guidance after it was “mocked” and “ridiculed” online, said a spokesperson for the university.

“You are your safest sex partner. Practice solo sex or limit the number of sexual partners you have. The virus has been found in semen and feces of people with COVID-19. We do not know if COVID-19 can be spread through vaginal or anal sex,” the guidelines stated, as well as “Consider wearing a face mask during sex. Heavy breathing and panting can further spread the virus, and wearing a mask can reduce the risk.”

“The advice was also posted to Facebook and other social media platforms, after which time it was removed because the information was ‘mocked, ridiculed and criticized,’ UGA spokesman Greg Trevor told the Athens Banner-Herald, adding, ‘The information was consistent with language that appears on multiple health and medical sites across the country, including the Mayo Clinic. However, when the information was mocked, ridiculed and criticized on social media, we decided to take it down,’” Fox News reported.

“A few weeks into their lockdowns, the state of Oregon and New York City issued public service announcements that went viral for their graphic descriptions of safe sexual activities,” Campus Reform noted.

In April, the Oregon Health Authority posted a tweet with advice for sex, instructing, “At a time when Oregonians are spending more time than ever at home, we imagine you may be wondering ‘Is it still safe to have sex?’ In short – Yes. You can still have sex but with precautions. Here are some tips on practicing safe sex during this time.”

At a time when Oregonians are spending more time than ever at home, we imagine you may be wondering “Is it still safe to have sex?” In short – Yes. You can still have sex but with precautions. Here are some tips on practicing safe sex during this time. #COVID19 #sexed pic.twitter.com/mjUPQPZitk — OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 8, 2020

In mid-March, the New York City Health Department issued a memo with guidelines for sex (later deleted) that gave the following advice:

Have sex only with people close to you. You are your safest sex partner.Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after sex … If you do have sex with others outside of your household, have as few partners as possible and pick partners you trust … Kissing can easily pass the virus. Avoid kissing anyone who is not part of your small circle of close contacts. Rimming (mouth on anus) might spread the virus. Virus in feces may enter your mouth and could lead to infection. Wear a face covering or mask. Maybe it’s your thing, maybe it’s not, but during COVID-19 wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex. Heavy breathing and panting can spread the virus further, and if you or your partner have COVID-19 and don’t know it, a mask can help stop that spread … Make it a little kinky. Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact.

