So what’s the real story?

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Wednesday that Republicans on his committee blocked him from subpoenaing fired FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and others involved in Spygate.

“We had a number of my committee members that were highly concerned about how this looks politically,” Johnson told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who pressed the Senator to name the Republicans blocking him.

As we noted in our previous post, the Committee gave Ron Johnson unilateral subpoena power in June of this year.

So how is it that Ron Johnson is unable to issue subpoenas after the Committee already granted him the power to do so?

Ron Johnson refused to name names and said that he needs unanimous support from all Committee Republicans in order to issue subpoenas — even ONE GOP member objecting would result in a deadlock vote.

“If I lose one, I lose the vote,” Johnson said.

Hugh Hewitt repeatedly asked Ron Johnson to name the GOP members on the Senate Homeland Security Committee blocking his subpoenas.

Johnson dug in his heels.

“Hugh, I’m just not going to be naming names that way,” Johnson replied.

According to Politico reporter Kyle Cheney, Johnson’s committee now says no one is blocking any subpoenas for Comey/Brennan, rather there’s just a desire to exhaust all options to get them to testify voluntarily.

Johnson’s aides claimed the exchange with Hugh Hewitt was a “misunderstanding.”

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt responded to Kyle Cheney and blasted Ron Johnson — calling his efforts a “transparent effort to blame his colleagues.”

“I’ve asked my booking producer to invite Ron Johnson to come back tomorrow as this was not a “misunderstanding” but a transparent effort to blame his colleagues. It would be a service to them to explain to audience what the real story is..” Hewitt said in a tweet.

I’ve asked my booking producer to invite @SenRonJohnson to come back tomorrow as this was not a “misunderstanding” but a transparent effort to blame his colleagues. It would be a service to them to explain to audience what the real story is.. https://t.co/C9T3tLMkOn https://t.co/yx5vhkNwTd — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) August 12, 2020

