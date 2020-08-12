https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/us-air-force-helicopter-shot-virginia-forcing-emergency-landing-fbi-investigates/

Getty images

The FBI is investigating after a military helicopter was shot at while flying over Virginia on Monday.

According to the Air Force, one crew member had minor injuries and the UH-1N Huey helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing.

ABC News reported:

On Monday afternoon, the helicopter from the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews was flying a routine training mission over Middleburg, Virginia, at an altitude of 1,000 feet when it took fire from the ground, said an Air Force spokesperson. McClatchy was the first to report the shooting incident. Already training for an instrument approach to Manassas Regional Airport, the helicopter quickly diverted to the airport to make an emergency landing. The helicopter landed safely at 12:43 p.m. and “initial findings are that the helicopter was struck by a bullet resulting in a minor injury to an aircrew member and damage to the aircraft,” said the Air Force spokesperson.

“The FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) dispatched special agents and its Evidence Response Team to the Manassas Airport after receiving reports that a helicopter was shot at from the ground nearby,” said a spokesperson for the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

The post US Air Force Helicopter Shot at Over Virginia, Forcing Emergency Landing – FBI Investigates appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

