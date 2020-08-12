https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/us-attorney-john-durham-likely-hand-indictments-friday-labor-day-september-4-may-not-act-november-election/

The countdown started years ago, when the first criminal acts to spy on and remove the President of the United States in a coup began.

Reports suggest that Durham must act before September 4, 2020, or he’ll likely not act before the 2020 election.

Paul Sperry at Real Clear Investigations noted a few days ago the following:

Justice Department policy prohibits prosecutors from taking overt steps in politically charged cases typically within 60 days of an election. Accordingly, Durham would have to make a move by the Friday before Labor Day, or Sept. 4. TRENDING: BREAKING: Joe Biden Chooses Kamala Harris as VP Nominee – Who Accused Him of Racism A low-profile prosecutor, Durham has kept a tight lid on his investigation into the origins of the specious Russiagate investigation of Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign, leading to rampant speculation about who he might prosecute and whether he would take action ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

This means that US Attorney Durham and his staff have three weeks to act before the November 2020 election.

Florida’s Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell asked Attorney General Barr in the recent House Hearing with Barr, the only question that the Democrats wanted a response to, and it related to the timing of the Durham ‘report’. This representative basically accused President Trump and AG Barr of murder and then asked about the timing:

Rep. Mucarsel-Powel is likely interested in the timing of the Barr report since her husband was paid over $700,000 by a Ukrainian Oligarch – the same oligarch at the center of the FBI’s recent raids in Cleveland and Miami.

Many others are worried about Barr and Durham’s actions as well. The countdown continues. We will likely see something before Labor Day or we may not see anything before the November 2020 election.



