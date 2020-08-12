http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/c1Vfntfu8sc/

The horrifying moment when a Mercedes-Benz SUV plowed through another vehicle and then through the doors of an Atlanta, Georgia, hospital emergency room back in June was caught on video.

The video released Tuesday by WXIA shows the SUV sitting in the traffic circle outside the hospital. All of a sudden, it accelerated, crashing into another vehicle before moving out of control into the lobby of Piedmont Hospital’s emergency room.

Workers could be seen moving out of the way of the oncoming vehicle inside the waiting room. Once the car came to a complete stop, health care workers rushed to aid the injured people, according to the video.

The 75-year-old driver was not hurt, but one 55-year-old woman died, and four others suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Atlanta police said at the time that the crash did not appear to be deliberate, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

WSB reported that the woman was driving herself to the facility for a medical appointment.

One of the survivors held a press conference Tuesday to talk about the extent of her injuries. Kai Bailey, 29, broke her pelvis and both hips after she got pinned underneath the hospital’s glass doors.

She was recently released from a rehabilitation facility after spending 30 days there relearning how to walk. The driver of the vehicle was never charged.

“I’m currently walking on crutches, so I’m back on my foot, just the left side. I experience excruciating burning pain in my right foot,” Bailey described.

Bailey and her lawyer are talking to experts to see if a lawsuit against the driver and the hospital is feasible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

