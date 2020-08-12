http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3TO7rGYxIlg/

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) once made waves following an appearance on Ellen, where she laughed hysterically after joking about killing President Trump during a rapid-fire question session with host Ellen DeGeneres.

At the time of the appearance, April 2018, Harris remained mum on her presidential aspirations but answered a series of amusing questions about her first celebrity crush, nicknames, and the most “rebellious” thing she did as a teen. Then DeGeneres asked, “If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?”

Harris looked away then responded, “Does one of us have to come out alive?” laughing hysterically at her own answer. The audience roared with laughter as DeGeneres put down her questions to clap her hands:

[embedded content]

Harris previewed her appearance on the show, posting a photo of herself with an Ellen mug and telling her followers that she had a “great time”:

Some had pondered if the joke would have been so cheerfully received had a Republican said the same of a Democrat president:

President Trump on Tuesday described Harris as the “meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful” senator, referring to her behavior during the contentious hearings for now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“She was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden,” Trump added, referencing their tension during the primary debates. “It’s hard to pick someone that’s so disrespectful.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...