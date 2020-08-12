https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/511782-video-shows-arizona-man-carried-out-of-store-by-son-trying-to

An Arizona man was seen being carried out of a store apparently by his son as he went on a rant against mask-wearing in footage that has racked up millions of views on social media.

The footage, which was posted to Twitter on Monday and has since notched more than 6 million views, shows the man yelling at others in the store and calling them “idiots” for wearing for masks, despite public health guidelines urging people to do so to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“These people won’t learn. You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks. You know it’s not real,” he yells. “Look at you fools. You got a f—ing doily on your face.”

“You look like an idiot. You’re the child. You’re trying to make me wear a mask,” he continues, appearing to talk to someone off-screen.

Seconds later, two men could be seen attempting to steer him out of the store, with one calling him “Dad.”

“Come on, Dad,” one man is heard saying while trying to take him out of the store before his apparent father goes on to tell someone, “Come outside and show me how tough you are.”

“I’ll beat that f—king mask off your face,” he says before he is eventually carried out of the store.

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred at a store in Tucson, where residents above the age of 5 are required to wear face coverings in public spaces under a measure passed in June.

The new video is just latest to go viral showing customers get frustrated in stores over mask policies and recommendations.

