Steven Ahle Opinion| There are two things I really love. The first is a white BLM thug telling Black people how they should feel and vote. The second is when a white BLM thug gets put in his place by an independent thinking Black woman and this story has them both.

It was at a #WalkAway rally where former Democrats marched from West Hollywood to Beverly Hills, California in support of President Trump and the police. The #WalkAway movement is former Democrats who have walked away from the party, although the members of the movement would tell you it was the Democratic party that walked away from them.

During the rally, #WalkAway supporter Shameka Michelle, a Black woman encountered a white male protester who was representing the radical BLM. Michelle told the white BLM protester that she does not need him to use his privilege to affirm that her life matters.

She said:

“I don’t need you to tell me my life matters. I don’t need your privilege to tell me or to justify who I am in America. This is my country. This is my land. My ancestors built this country, so I’m gonna walk around here as bold as I want to.”

“And I don’t have to have you to cosign and tell me my life matters. That right there insinuates that your voice is bigger and better than mine.”

“You are supporting an organization that does not like black men. And as a black woman, I can tell you how important black men are to the black family; without them we are nothing. So when you support and organization that doesn’t push them up the way we need them to be, you ain’t s***.”

You may not remember Michelle but she and a friend stumbled upon a BLM rally in North Carolina in which not a single Black person participated in:

Michelle went on to tell the white BLM thug that abortion kills more Black people than any disease or any other cause. In NYC there are more abortions of Black babies than there are live births. That’s the real genocide.

🇺🇸 #WalkAway Rally Beverly Hills: 💊 Red Pill @ShemekaMichelle vs. Basic BLM White Beta 🤡 pic.twitter.com/jYefx98lS5 — Incredibly Diverse Latina O’Crazio CornPop (@jetrotter) August 9, 2020

