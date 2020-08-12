https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/watch-brave-new-world-the-left-is-marching-toward-global-fascism

We are living in a science fiction nightmare where elites want to engineer their version of a progressive utopia, and the coronavirus was just the catastrophe they needed to set the plot in motion.

On his Wednesday night special this week, Glenn Beck connects the dots on the stories he’s been sounding the alarm on over the last decade: Event 201, Agenda 21, a planned, forced recession, and waves of civil unrest.

Everything is connected, and the political and financial elites of the world are conspiring at this minute to bring forth their “Brave New World.” They say “there is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.” They’re calling it “The Great Reset,” and Glenn reveals how it’s actually a worldwide plot to destroy capitalism and reshape the world as you know it: how you raise your family, your job, the property you own.

This “reset” will affect every aspect of your life.

Watch a preview of the full episode below:

[embedded content]

