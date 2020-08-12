https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/watch-steven-crowder-interviews-wife-of-a-fallen-police-officer-shot-by-a-looter

Have you heard the name David Dorn? David Dorn retired after 38-years as captain of the St. Louis Police Police Department, then was shot and killed by a looter during a “peaceful” Black Lives Matter protest. On Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Mug Club, Steven had the honor of speaking with David’s wife, Ann Dorn, a 27-year sergeant with the St. Louis Police Department.

Ann explained that on the night of June 2, her husband responded to an alarm call for a friend when he was shot and killed by a looter stealing a television. She expressed a desire to help heal her community and shared information about the Peace March event scheduled for August 29, in downtown St. Louis.

To support the David Dorn Merch Fundraiser go to: https://www.louderwithcrowdershop.com/products/dav

