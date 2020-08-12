https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/12/we-did-it-guys-joe-bidens-deputy-campaign-manager-kate-bedingfield-gives-reporters-a-virtual-high-five-for-all-the-hard-work/

For years now, we’ve been told that the notion of some sort of cozy relationship between the Democrats and the media is just some right-wing conspiracy.

Well, about that:

Huh.

Nothing to see here, though.

Not so, says Kate Bedingfield:

“Often at odds with each other” is a funny way of saying “rubbing each other’s bellies.”

Guess we were right after all.

