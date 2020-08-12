https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/afraid-biden-harris-take-no-questions-reporters-first-appearance-together/

Photo credit: Jennifer Epstein

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday headed over to a school in Delaware in their first appearance together.

Things didn’t start off so well.

The power was out, there was no air conditioning and Biden’s Periscope livestream abruptly ended as he was speaking.

Biden’s introduction and hand off to Kamala Harris was awkward.

TRENDING: UPDATE: MSNBC and CNN Doctor Image of Biden Calling Kamala Harris with a Cheat Sheet Script! — And Old Joe Was Holding His Phone Upside-Down

Joe Biden reached over to tap the podium for her.

It was another weird moment.

Biden and Harris lied about President Trump during their first debut together.

Joe Biden falsely claimed President Trump has spent four years coddling terrorists and thugs all over the world.

Kamala Harris falsely claimed President Trump “inherited a historic economic expansion from Obama and Biden, but squandered it just like everything else he inherited.”

Neither of the rodeo clowns took questions from reporters after the trainwreck event.

And … no questions. — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) August 12, 2020

GOP spox Elizabeth Harrington slammed “pathetic” Biden and Harris for being too afraid to take questions from the press.

So pathetic. The press corps is not even hiding the fact that they’re playing for the same team. And Biden and Harris are still too afraid to take questions?https://t.co/G2mnN0RIhd — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

