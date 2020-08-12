https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/winning-winning-winning-sp-500-sets-new-time-high-wednesday/

Today the S&P 500 broke another all-time high record. This was the first all-time high since February before the China coronavirus hit and the US went into voluntary lock downs.

Yahoo News reported today:

Stocks jumped Wednesday, and the S&P 500 briefly rallied above 3,386.15 Wednesday afternoon to eclipse its record closing high from February 19. The blue-chip index has now climbed about 50% from its March low.

TRENDING: UPDATE: MSNBC and CNN Doctor Image of Biden Calling Kamala Harris with a Cheat Sheet Script! — And Old Joe Was Holding His Phone Upside-Down

Leadership in the S&P 500 flipped back to the technology and health-care sectors, unwinding a rotation into cyclicals that had begun last week. Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) led gains in the Dow, and the Nasdaq outperformed.