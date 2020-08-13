https://www.dailywire.com/news/3-things-you-need-to-know-about-kamala-harris-bidens-vp-pick

On Tuesday, former Vice President and presumptive Democratic 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden announced failed presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his VP pick.

Here are three things you need to know about Harris.

1. Harris viciously went after journalists who exposed Planned Parenthood via undercover videos, a troubling account to anyone who values the First Amendment.

Serving as California’s attorney general in 2015, Harris opened an investigation and sued journalist David Daleiden “through an unprecendented application of an eavesdropping law,” Fox News noted.

The Center for Medical Progress’ Daleiden and journalist Sandra Merritt’s work exposed the alleged illegal selling of aborted baby body parts by Planned Parenthood, a taxpayer-funded abortion organization that lines the pockets of Harris.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh noted of the seeming conflict of interest and unprecedented attack on the free press, last year:

It has been decided that the case can proceed, which means that Democratic California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Planned Parenthood supporter and grateful recipient of Planned Parenthood donations, will lead the prosecution against the people who embarrassed Planned Parenthood. Before Becerra, it was now-Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) who received money from the abortion giant and expressed support for the abortion giant, all while pursuing legal penalties against the abortion giant’s enemies. Nothing to see here, I suppose. Just explicit, in-your-face political corruption is all.

As noted by The Washington Examiner in May, Daleiden filed a lawsuit against Harris and her successor Attorney General Xavier Becerra for violating his First Amendment rights.

“David Daleiden became the first journalist ever to be criminally prosecuted under California’s recording law, not because of the method of video recording he utilized in his investigation—which is common in investigative journalism in this state—but because his investigation revealed and he published ‘shock[ing]’ content that California’s Attorney General and the private party coconspirators wanted to cover up,” the federal lawsuit says.

2. Harris has a shoddy “#MeToo” record, conveniently believing Biden accusers apparently until she was tapped to be Biden’s VP.

Harris was breathlessly praised for her supposed #MeToo bona fides by the mainstream press when she went after Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who’s now on the Supreme Court, during his confirmation hearing via an examination that later fell apart.

Sexual assault “is an issue right now that is where the issue of domestic violence was about 30 years ago,” Harris said at the time. “…There was a perception about domestic violence: ‘Oh, you know, what happens in the king’s castle is the king’s business. That’s private business. That’s not our business.’ But then we evolved as a society. … I believe this is an inflection moment on the issue of sexual assault.”

In April, Harris publicly came forward to declare that she “believes” the accusers of Joe Biden. “I believe them,” Harris said, “and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it.”

As noted by Bethany Mandel at the New York Post, Harris agreed to be the VP to a man she apparently believes is a sexual abuser – or maybe she never believed Biden’s accusers in the first place.

“So Biden is an abuser — ­because women have accused him, and all women should be believed. Right?” posed Mandel. “So what has changed since then? Sexual assault and harassment are some of the most serious ­allegations that can be leveled against a man. Harris now needs to account for why she is comfortable joining an abuser’s 2020 ticket. This isn’t some ­debate-stage policy disagreement she can just walk back, claiming she has ‘evolved.’”

“There are only two possibilities,” Mandel argued. “One is that Harris didn’t, in fact, believe Biden’s accusers but claimed she did to score political points against him. If so, she used the very serious issue of sexual assault as a cheap political cudgel.”

3. Despite the full-court press from the mainstream media suggesting otherwise, Harris is a full-blown far-Left radical.

Harris has been shown to be a far-Left extremist on issues like abortion, immigration, guns, religious freedom, and health care.

On abortion, like many Democrats, Harris voted against the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, an act meant to prevent infanticide in the U.S. On immigration, Harris suggested that there was a “perception that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is administering its power in a way that’s causing fear” similar to the KKK.

“Harris is deeply radical,” Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro further outlined on Thursday. “She endorsed ‘Medicare-for-all’ wile announcing that she would move Americans away from their private health care plans. She announced in open debate that she would use executive orders to ban ‘assault weapons.’ She said she would ban fracking. She attacked Justice Brett Kavanaugh as a purported rapist and Judge Brian Buescher for his Catholicism.”

It’s also noteworthy that Harris has encountered controversy regarding her early political career, mainly the questionable steps she allegedly took to get ahead.

In 2019, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown publicly claimed he had an extramarital affair with Harris and that he used his position of power to boost her political career, as noted by The Daily Wire.

“Yes, we dated,” Brown said of his adulterous relationship with Harris. “It was more than 20 years ago.”

“Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker,” the former San Fran mayor admitted. “And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco.”

