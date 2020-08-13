https://www.dailywire.com/news/6-things-you-need-to-know-about-spacex

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, was so pleased with his company’s recent achievements that he reportedly gave employees the day off last Friday for their hard work.

Last week began with a SpaceX space capsule safely returning two NASA astronauts back to Earth. By hump day, the aerospace company successfully launched and landed its first full-scale prototype of the massive rocket system Musk hopes will soon transport humans to Mars. SpaceX went on to secure a multi-billion dollar deal with the Department of Defense.