This year’s 9/11 light tribute won’t include the ghostly beamed-light twin columns projected into the New York City sky because of coronavirus concerns.

The New York Times reported the Tribute in Light installation — visible for up to 60 miles and extending four miles in the sky — has been canceled by the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

“The world’s beloved twin beams of light regrettably will not shine over Lower Manhattan as part of this year’s tributes,” Michael Frazier, a memorial and museum spokesman, said in a statement, the Times reported, adding that the decision was made “after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew.”

Almost 40 stagehands and electricians work in proximity for more than a week as part of producing the tribute, The Times reported.

Instead of the beams, the memorial and museum is planning to honor the anniversary with an alternative that will involve buildings across the city illuminating their spires and facades with blue lights, the news outlet reported.

Traditionally the lights have been turned on around dusk and shined through the night until the dawn of Sept. 12.

This year’s socially distanced version will include One World Trade Center and other buildings, the Times reported. That illumination will also start at dusk on Sept. 11 and last until the following dawn.

