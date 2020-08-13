https://www.lifenews.com/2020/08/13/abc-calls-president-trump-sexist-for-saying-pro-abortion-kamala-harris-is-far-left/

ABC’s Terry Moran’s report on Thursday’s Good Morning America was so blatantly partisan it would fit in more during MSNBC or CNN’s primetime lineup of Trump haters than on a morning news show.

Moran spent a whole report mocking the Trump campaign’s attacks against Kamala Harris as desperate and “failing,” not to mention “sexist.” Abandoning any shred left of journalistic integrity, the ABC reporter also sneered at Trump’s claim that Harris was too “far-left” for the country, even though she is ranked as the most liberal Senator in Congress.

Anchor Whit Johnson led into the report boasting how “The Trump campaign has struggled to figure out what line of attack might stick.” Moran also bashed “childish” Trump attempting to criticize an “accomplished and complex” candidate like Harris:

We all know President Trump’s political style is not so much to debate opponents as it is to troll them deploying playground insults and childish nicknames to paint a vivid picture in the public mind but in Kamala Harris he’s got a complex and accomplished opponent that he can’t really seem to pin down yet but he’s trying.

The ABC reporter then attacked President Trump for calling Harris “too far left” and “nasty,” as a sexist insult:

“He also went back to his old playbook resorting to a familiar sexist jeer for his new competitor calling the senator ‘nasty,’ trying to portray her as too far left for the country,” he huffed.

Really now. Was it also “sexist” when President Trump called reporters Peter Alexander and Jim Acosta nasty? And how exactly is she NOT “far-left” when she’s earned the most liberal grade in the Senate?

Still reaching, Moran went on to rehash how Trump trashing the Obama era’s unfair housing rule was somehow “stoking racist fears.”

“Trump has also struggled to come up with a vision for his second term, instead he’s continued attempts to play up racist fears that a Biden presidency would sink the suburbs by expanding low income housing,” Moran gushed.

Reminder: it’s only the media who keeps bringing up racism when Trump talks about the suburbs, just as they keep bringing up sexism when anyone dares say anything negative about Kamala Harris.

This desperate spinning for the Biden campaign was paid for by GMA’s advertisers, Ashley Homestore and Kia.

LifeNews Note: Kristine Marsh is Staff Writer for MRC Culture at the Media Research Center where this originally appeared.

