Amid leftist cries to abolish and defund police departments in some areas of the country, we’ve seen numerous examples of cops just showing up for work each day and putting their lives on the line for the rest of us.

Count Officer Erika Urrea of the Lodi, California, police department among them.

What happened?

Urrea’s bodycam caught the heart-stopping scene as she saw a 66-year-old man in a wheelchair apparently stuck on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Lodi Avenue Wednesday morning — while a train was barreling toward him, the Lodi News reported.

Video shows Urrea exiting her patrol vehicle and running toward the wheelchair-bound man as the track’s bells sound, the arm guards are down, and the train’s horn is heard in the distance.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

“Can you get up?” she asks when she gets to the main as the train’s horn becomes louder.

“A northbound train was traveling pretty fast, and she rushed over to get him unstuck,” Sgt. Steve Maynard told the News. “She only had a few seconds, and for some reason, she couldn’t get the chair loose, so she grabbed hold of him and hauled him from the chair.”

Image source: YouTube screenshot

The urgency in Urrea’s voice is apparent as she repeatedly tells the man to “get up!” and pulls him out of his chair and drags him from the tracks.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Maynard said the man suffered severe injures to his legs because the train still struck him as Urrea pulled him away, the paper said.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

The police department posted footage of the incident from Urrea’s bodycam. The man’s face and the bottom of his legs were blurred out in the video:

[embedded content]

LPD Officer Saves Man from Oncoming Train



youtu.be



What happened afterward?

Urrea and another officer who arrived on scene immediately tended to the man’s injured legs, the News said, after which he was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Urrea, a 14-year veteran of the department, declined to comment about her actions Wednesday, the News said.

The department, however, was more than happy to do so, telling the paper that “Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another, and her actions prevented a tragedy today. We are extremely proud of Officer Urrea and her heroism.”

Others commenting on the video were equally effusive:

“Don’t believe the FakeNews, America loves our police,” one person wrote. “God bless this and all our law enforcement officers.”

“Outstanding job!!! This officer is a hero!” another commenter said.

“Wow! That was some superhero s**t right there!” another person noted.

“Gave me chills! Well done officer…you are a hero and a credit your department. THANK YOU for continuing to honor your duty despite the most challenging of social times,” another commenter said. “Absolutely so proud to watch this…”

Anything else?

What’s more, Wednesday’s incident wasn’t the first time that Urrea acted to save a Lodi resident’s life, the News reported.

Last Tuesday, Aug. 4, Urrea responded to a call about a 62-year-old man who collided with the rear of a bus while cycling, the paper said, adding that Urrea performed CPR on him as paramedics arrived on scene and took over. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the News added.

