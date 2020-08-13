https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/attorney-general-william-barr-john-durham-politicization/2020/08/13/id/982088

There will be “significant developments” coming from John Durham’s investigation of the investigators of the Trump campaign, and they will come before election day, according to Attorney General William Barr.

“John Durham is an independent man, highly experienced, and his investigation is pursuing a pace,” Barr told Fox News’ “Hannity” on Thursday night. “There was some delay because of COVID, but I’m satisfied with the progress, and I’ve said there are going to be developments, significant developments before the election, but we’re not doing this on the election schedule.”

Fired FBI Director James Comey had been criticized for his investigations of Hillary Clinton and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election cycle, despite his claim of awareness that announcements can unduly impact elections.

Barr, though, said the election campaign is not going to stop important investigations or announcements with regard to Durham’s probe of potential criminal activity by prosecutors during the Russia investigation.

“We are aware of the election,” Barr told Hannity. “We’re not going to do anything inappropriate before the election, but we are not being dictated to by this schedule.

“What’s dictating the timing of this are developments in the case.”

Barr noted a “development in the case” will be announced by the Justice Department on Friday, but said “it’s not an earth-shattering development.”

“It is an indication that things are moving along at the proper pace as dictated by the facts in this investigation,” Barr said.

“When we feel we can prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, it will be charged, I can tell you that.”

Democrats have attacked Barr for serving the president, including during a House Judiciary Committee hearing where his answers were abruptly interrupted by Democrats saying, “I’m reclaiming my time.”

Still, Barr rejects the attorney general’s need to be politically correct in calling balls and strikes in a politicized and dangerous time of civil unrest in Democrat-run cities.

“As to the political correctness, if I was worried about being politically correct I wouldn’t have joined this administration,” Barr told Hannity. “As I made clear, I’m going to call them as I see them. I think I’m in a position to do that.”

