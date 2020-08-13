https://noqreport.com/2020/08/13/agenda-driven-media-suppression-of-5-yr-old-cannon-hinnants-murder-is-absolutely-disgusting/

It takes a lot to get me truly outraged. I don’t necessarily have anger-management issues, but I try to keep my cool at all times, even when I’m upset over something. The lack of coverage of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s murder has me absolutely outraged to the point I could barely finish recording the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs.

The young boy was riding his bicycle with his two sisters when he went onto a neighbor’s lawn. That neighbor, Darius N. Sessoms, 25, allegedly walked up to the child and shot him in the head with a firearm. He is in custody. This is big news that goes beyond local coverage. At least it should. It’s being picked up around the world by major news outlets like The Independent in the United Kingdom. But in the United States where it happened, the big mainstream media outlets other than Fox News are completely ignoring it.

Why? Because Hinnant was a young Caucasian boy and his suspected murderer is Black. If the situation were different and a Black boy was killed by a Caucasian man, this would be the biggest story across the board on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, NY Times, Washington Post, and all the other leftist mainstream media rags. Instead, we’re hearing a deafening silence. None of them have even mentioned Cannon Hinnant’s name other than in local affiliate broadcasts.

Yesterday a 5 year old was riding his bike playing outside his house with his two sisters. His neighbor with already multiple felony charges walked up to him and shot him dead at point blank. FIVE YEARS OLD JFC. Where the hell is the media coverage? Say his name. Cannon Hinnant — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) August 12, 2020

CNN has a total of zero stories on Cannon Hinnant–a five yr old boy executed by his neighbor. Imagine if the races were reversed. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 13, 2020

Just so everyone understands: a lone woman calling the police on a stranger threatening her/her dog in a park is considered national news. The murder of #CannonHinnant is not. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) August 13, 2020

You should know who Cannon Hinnant is and it’s an absolute disgrace that you don’t. The American media is putrid. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 12, 2020

Cannon Hinnant. A 5-year-old kid was just shot in the head and executed at point blank range… While riding his bike in his dad’s yard. Why isn’t the media blowing this up? 🤔 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 13, 2020

Same group of people plastered Covington kids on front page – a total hoax, by the way – now want to claim that they won’t report on Cannon Hinnant, because it’s a “local news story.” — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 13, 2020

When do the protests begin for Cannon Hinnant? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 13, 2020

A five-year-old child was murdered in cold blood – shot at close range while riding his bike, by a man who crossed a street to put the gun up to his head. My question: why not call it what it was? Execution of an innocent child. Who was 5-year-old Cannon https://t.co/0LX1GCz6P9 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 12, 2020

Darius Sessoms—a black man, went up to Cannon Hinnant, a 5 year old white boy and murdered him in cold blood in front of his 2 young sisters If the races were reversed it would be national news The activist media is ignoring this because it doesn’t fit their narrative Sick. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 12, 2020

Cannon Hinnant was executed at five years old. The MSM won’t utter his name. He was targeted and executed by a black man for one reason. Cannon was white, and #BlackLivesMatter declared war on him and all other children who look like him. Anyone who says different is a liar. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 13, 2020

This is 100% about the Black Lives Matter movement. They won’t report it just like they won’t report murders in Chicago that are predominantly committed against Black men by Black men. It’s why they wont’ report violence in leftist cities like Portland or Seattle because it’s violence in the name of Black Lives Matter; to mainstream media, they’re just “mostly peaceful protesters.” They have an agenda that combines their allegiance to the Democratic Party and their embrace of the Neo-Marxist push by Black Lives Matter.

There is nothing more racist that mainstream media can do than to ignore a story about a child’s murder because he didn’t fit their agenda. CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, and WaPo are evil. Cannon Hinnant. Say his name.

