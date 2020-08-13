https://www.dailywire.com/news/american-soldier-injured-after-hit-with-bullet-while-in-military-helicopter-flying-over-virginia

Federal law enforcement officials are investigating after a U.S. soldier was hit with a bullet while flying in a military helicopter over Virginia earlier this week.

“An Air Force UH-1N Huey helicopter was conducting a routine training mission when it was struck by a bullet a little before 1 p.m. Monday,” USA Today reported, citing an Air Force official who was not authorized to disclose the matter publicly. “The helicopter was about 1,000 feet above ground and heading for the Manassas Regional Airport and the shot was fired near Middleburg, Va, the official added.”

“The Office of Special Investigations is fully engaged with our FBI colleagues on this incident,” the U.S. Air Force said in a statement. “OSI take threats to our Airmen and our resources very seriously. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further investigative details can be released at this time.”

FBI agents were immediately dispatched to the Manassas Regional Airport after learning about the incident.

In a statement, the FBI said:

On Monday, August 10, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) dispatched Special Agents and its Evidence Response Team to the Manassas Airport after receiving reports that a helicopter was shot at from the ground nearby. WFO is working jointly with our law enforcement partners, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. One individual in the helicopter sustained a non-threatening injury, for which he was treated and subsequently released from the hospital The FBI asks that anyone near this area at the time of the incident who may have information please call the FBI at 202-278-2000.

The soldier who was injured was treated at a hospital for the injuries sustained in the incident and was later released.

The helicopter was reportedly damaged during the incident, although specific details were not immediately available.

The New York Times noted that the helicopter is part of the 1st Helicopter Squadron, which is “known for its role in providing transportation for federal government and foreign dignitaries, as well as conducting evacuations and rescues.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

