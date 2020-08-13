https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/americans-fed-72-concerned-violence-major-cities-62-say-affects-vote/

Democrat-led riots in America’s largest cities continue but Americans are getting tired of it and want them to end.

Jack Posobiec on Twitter shared a report showing Americans are concerned and favor a crackdown on the violent protesters destroying our cities:

BREAKING: 72% of all voters say they are concerned about the growing level of violent protest nationwide https://t.co/jlnKlZCgbd — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 13, 2020

According to the results from a survey by Rasmussen Reports Democrats are not so keen on ending the protests as the rest of America is:

TRENDING: “Trumpster, Just Leave! Just Leave!” – Smith’s Grocery Store Employees Threaten, Curse at Customer for Improper Mask Use in Store (VIDEO)

Voters are ready for the police to put an end to the continuing violent protests nationwide. Most also say the protests will be important to their vote in the upcoming elections. When asked which is closer to their own thinking, 50% of Likely U.S. Voters say the police should crack down on the protests to bring them to an end. A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 38% disagree and believe the protests should be allowed to continue until the protesters decide to end them. Eleven percent (11%) are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.) There’s sharp partisan disagreement on this question, though. While 75% of Republicans and a plurality (47%) of unaffiliated voters think the police should crack down on the protests, just 31% of Democrats agree. Fifty-six percent (56%) of Democrats say the protests should be permitted to continue until the protesters want to end them.

Rasmussen continues:

Seventy-two percent (72%) of all voters say they are concerned about the growing level of violent protest nationwide, with 43% who are Very Concerned. Sixty-two percent (62%) say the growing level of violent protest is important to their vote in the next election, including 35% who say it is a Very important voting issue.

No wonder Democrats are now trying to stop the riots they created. They are finally realizing that Americans don’t like or want their insane violence.

Truly Democrats only want power. They will do anything to obtain it and even more to keep it. They think power belongs to them and not the American people. They’ll destroy America to get their way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

