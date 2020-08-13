https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/bad-polling-washington-dcs-democrat-mayor-paving-defund-police-street-mural-video/

The city of Washington, DC had a large painted street mural that said ‘defund the police’ but now it’s being paved over.

What happened?

Did the Democrats who control the city finally figure out that most Americans support the police?

FOX News reports:

TRENDING: This Was Awkward: Joe Biden’s Handoff to Kamala Was Strange, Weird and What Was He Doing with that Podium Tap?

‘Defund the Police’ message in DC mural being repaved In June, Black Lives Matter activists painted, “Defund the police” on a street near the White House — a day after the mayor of the nation’s capital unveiled a “Black Lives Matter” mural that spanned the same two-block stretch of road. Workers with the city’s Department of Public Works, which helped arrange the original work, refreshed the paint the next day. Still, they left the message, now reading “Black Lives Matter = Defund the Police.” But on Tuesday, the added statement, seen by some as anti-police, was removed. Experts warn against eliminating police forces altogether, but noted that not all advocates seem to be pushing for a total tear-down. Some simply want major reforms, and others want more emphasis on community programs.

Check out the video below:

HAPPENING NOW:

Construction crew repaving area that used to say “DEFUND THE POLICE” at southern end of BLM Plaza in front of St. John’s Church: pic.twitter.com/rwcleiyEW0 — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) August 11, 2020

It probably is about polling, isn’t it?

“Defund the police” is not a slogan that is polling well for Biden. | DC Mayor Muriel Bowser today ordered construction crews to pave over the “defund the police” portion of Black Lives Matter Plaza, on 16th Street near the White House. | pic.twitter.com/M6VkS2cK2J — Mike (@Doranimated) August 12, 2020

According to the Post Millennial, this was ordered by DC’s Democrat mayor:

Yesterday night, construction crews arrived under orders from Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington DC, in order to pave over the portion of the mural painted at the recently inaugurated Black Lives Matter Plaza that said “defund the police.”

All the Democrats care about is winning.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

