On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Attorney General William Barr said that, on Friday, there will be a development in U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation. Barr stated that the development is “not an earth-shattering development, but it is an indication that things are moving along at the proper pace, as dictated by the facts in this investigation.” Barr also vowed that there will be “significant developments” in the Durham probe prior to the 2020 election and maintained that the investigation is not being done on any schedule that relates to the election.

Barr said, “I’ve said, there are going to be developments, significant developments before the election, but we’re not doing this on the election schedule. We’re aware of the election. We’re not going to do anything inappropriate before the election, but we’re not being dictated to by this schedule, what’s dictating the timing of this are developments in the case, and there will be developments. Tomorrow, there will be a development in the case. It’s not an earth-shattering development, but it is an indication that things are moving along at the proper pace, as dictated by the facts in this investigation.”

