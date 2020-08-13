https://hannity.com/media-room/beirut-blast-u-s-contractor-warned-beirut-of-chemical-storage-years-ago/

BEIRUT UPDATE: Damage Reported 15 Miles Away, ‘Like an Atomic Bomb,’ Fatalities Unknown

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.04.20

A massive explosion completely destroyed the Port of Beirut Tuesday, with officials saying widespread damage is spread-out for miles in every direction. The source of the blast is still unknown.

“Beirut’s Hotel Dieu Hospital was reported to be treating more than 500 wounded patients and not able to receive more, while Lebanon’s Red Cross said it had been drowning in calls from injured people, many who are still trapped in their homes,” reports the Daily Mail.

