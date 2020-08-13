https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/12/bidens-partner-in-hypocrisy/

Joe Biden’s historic choice of Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate, the first African American and Asian woman to run as the vice presidential candidate of a major U.S. political party, is neither bold nor shrewd.

In fact, it’s the safest choice he could have made while bringing him nothing he already doesn’t have.

When New York City Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman ever elected to Congress, ran for president in 1972, she paved the way for many women of color to seek and win elected office. Chisholm was a trailblazer.

Harris, on the other hand, is a political phony whose quest for power has guided her entire career. Identity politics progressives may be taken in by her race and gender, but an examination of her record reveals a ruthless opportunist who is acceptable to the corporate overlords who have destroyed the middle class.

In the primary debates, Harris promised to scrap President Trump’s tariffs on China just as Beijing has been asking. In doing so, Harris made herself acceptable to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as well as General Secretary Xi Jinping.

Throughout her short-lived presidential campaign, Harris mislabeled China’s economic aggression as “Trump’s trade war.” This is a phrase the Biden campaign uses repeatedly. It puts her right in line with the empty suit at the top of the ticket.

But it does not bode well for the ticket’s prospects in the general election. Blue-collar Americans in the Rust Belt states—crucial to victory in November—know three things: it’s China’s trade war, not Trump’s; it began a long time ago; and, until Donald Trump came along, Washington never lifted a finger to do anything about China’s wholesale destruction of American jobs, farms, and industries.

But Harris sure knows how to play the race card. In the first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential cycle, she painted her running mate as a racist. Her hit on Biden was well-rehearsed and well-timed with t-shirts for sale on her campaign website as soon as the debate concluded.

But this is all hokum, another example of how Harris will use identity politics to obscure her record as a prosecutor locking up black people, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling her party.

As San Francisco’s district attorney, Harris prosecuted more marijuana smokers than any of her predecessors, and over 1,000 of those cases had to be dismissed. Then, as a presidential candidate, she joked about smoking pot in college. Prison for thee, not for me, sayeth Kamala.

“Say anything to get elected” is in Harris’s DNA. She opposed additional DNA testing to make certain a death row inmate was not wrongfully convicted. Later, when it was convenient for her presidential ambitions, she reversed herself.

Harris dutifully fell in line with the radical open borders crowd calling for unlimited immigration and unlimited taxpayer-provided benefits for anyone who shows up on our doorstep. That’s fine with the cheap labor-loving corporate cartel. She doesn’t care that the jobs illegal immigrants take were once filled by native born black Americans.

Urban voters are well aware of the competition poorly paid illegal immigrants pose, but Harris is blissfully unaware. She has lived a privileged life. Her parents were a Stanford University economist and a medical doctor, and she has spent her entire adult life on the government payroll.

In her failed presidential run, Harris gleefully embraced the new Democratic Marxists’ radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare.

She also signed on to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) “Green New Deal.” The joke has it that the Green New Deal is a watermelon: green on the outside, red on the inside. This power grab would raise taxes and install government economic planners, especially but not only in the energy sector.

Harris made clear the Green New Deal is about more than “climate change” to her, it’s about social change. Harris declared, “We need a Green New Deal based in climate and environmental justice, which means building a clean economy that protects communities that have been neglected by policymakers for far too long.”

She makes it clear that to her this means racial quotas in all federal hiring, promotion, education, housing, transportation, grants, investments, and regulations. Such quotas would soon become the norm—and later mandates—in all of society.

The rest of the Biden-Harris agenda includes cutting police funding, taking away law-abiding Americans’ guns, closing schools, and appeasing the Chinese Communist Party.

Harris has proven herself willing to do anything to climb the ladder to greater power. As such, she makes a perfect match for Biden, another empty vessel waiting to be filled by people we will never vote for and whose names we may never know.

In choosing Harris, who brings nothing to the table, Joe Biden has now completely ceded his candidacy and his campaign to the cancel culture mobs who roam Twitter, run the streets of Seattle and Portland, and camp in the corridors of the Democratic National Committee.

