Bears are notorious for following their noses to fill their bellies.

Campers are told to never put food in their tents and to rig up their food so bears can’t get into it. Trash bins in bear-infested areas have special locks to keep the creatures out of the garbage.

People in Juneau, Alaska, are very familiar with the scavengers. And during this time of the year, the potential for interactions between people and bears is high.

Recently, two bears were put down by authorities after an alleged bear attack on a man. On Friday, another attack took place — though it was significantly less scary.

A black bear must have smelled the residual pizza aroma in a pizza delivery car, and it broke in. The inside of the car, which belonged to Juneau Pizza deliverer Andrew Fairchild, was shredded.

“I think it was the delicious smell of the pizza that drove the bear to the point where he could not resist the urge to go into the car,” Fairchild told the Juneau Empire. “It’s pretty totaled on the inside. The seat belt was ripped completely out. The panel where the stereo is ripped off.”

“It was about 3 a.m., in the wee hours of the morning,” he continued. “We were awoken by a commotion by all the neighbors standing around. It kept honking the horn.”

Photos show the inside of the car in a shambles. The bear eventually wandered off, but it returned, still not ready to give up.

When it came back for round two, it investigated Fairchild’s daughter’s car, a minivan, but — perhaps because there was no tantalizing smell — didn’t inflict the same sort of damage on her car.

“Luckily we have local insurance and they completely understand what’s going,” Fairchild added. “Fix Auto was immediately on top of it and it’s already in the shop. Also, thanks to Capital Towing.”

The bear disappeared into the night, and a biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said that if they did capture the bear, they would likely have to put it down, as breaking into cars “brings it up to that next level of damage.”

The restaurant shared the photos along with some sarcastic sentiments.

“Pizza delivery car — assaulted by black bear,” Juneau Pizza posted on Friday. “There was no pizza was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.”

“No playing favorites,” they commented on the post, “the bear wants a pizza he has to call it in just like everyone else.”

