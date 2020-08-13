https://bigleaguepolitics.com/black-privilege-thug-expected-to-get-probation-for-macys-assault-because-he-said-his-brother-lied-to-him-that-victim-said-n-word/

Damire C. Palmer, the man videotaped brutally battering a Macy’s employee in Flint Twp, Mich. last month, will likely be avoiding jail for his heinous actions because he testified that his brother lied to him and said that the employee called him the “N-Word.”

🚨 FLINT, MICHIGAN: Black Michigan Man Beats Unsuspecting White Man in Macy’s — Police Investigating Crime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Nm7LLBVNb — Incredibly Diverse Latina O’Crazio CornPop (@jetrotter) June 19, 2020

In diversity-occupied America, a black thug saying that he heard a naughty word gives him an excuse to go on a rampage with virtually no repercussions. That’s how multiculturalism works, and the type of criminal justice reform that Black Lives Matter savages are pushing for nationwide.

Palmer told Genesee District Judge Jennifer J. Manley on Wednesday that his brother told him the Macy’s employee said the “N-word.” This caused perp to lose control of his faculties and swing into a rage against the hapless employee who begged for mercy.

“The statement that (my brother) made was untrue and I swung on him for no reason,” said Palmer regarding his vicious assault of the employee that happened on July 15.

“But you took your brother at his word, right?” asked Genesee County Assistant Prosecutor Patrick McCombs.

“Yes, I did,” Palmer said.

After Palmer pleaded guilty to a single count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, he could have received up to 10 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. However, he is exploiting the Holmes Youthful Training Act to skirt justice after his heinous assault.

Apparently, the ethnomasochistic victim is fine with Palmer receiving no real punishment following the assault. Now, he will be back on the streets and other innocent people may be victimized by this unstable thug as a result.

“If he did not approve of this, you would not be getting this possibility,” said Manley. “You understand what kind of break that man gave you?”

“This is a big deal for your life. I really want you to understand that,” she said. “I agree that programming needs to be put in place and you need to have strict guidelines before you are out in the community.”

Big League Politics reported on this assault when it initially occurred last month:

In a taste of how the law functions in multicultural America, a black male thug was not taken under arrest by law enforcement after viciously assaulting a white man inside of a Macy’s in Flint Twp, Mich. “Yes we are investigating and at this point, no one is in custody,” Flint Township Lt. Brad Wangler said to MLive… The black man was sent into a violent rage after allegedly hearing a racial slur. He apparently believes that the racial slur absolves him from committing the rampage, and the cops – terrified by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) mob – are apparently acquiescing. Black activists on social media are applauding the violent thug’s cowardly ambush attack on the white person. FT Quay wrote in a Facebook post: “This not the whole video but Me and bro in the mall n shit and he ask this man otp did this shirt look to little he told him yea and kept talking on the phone then mumbled talking bout sum “ no one just sum n***er” he thought we ain’t hear em because his mask was on #blackpower.” “A man at a store in #Flint allegedly referred to a black man in the store as a ‘n***er’ while talking on the #phone,” wrote Tariq Nasheed in a Twitter post. “The black man overheard him, then things went left.”

The rule of law is no more in America. This is black privilege on full display right here.

