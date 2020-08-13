https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-admin-seizes-multiple-oil-tankers-carrying-iranian-oil

The Trump administration has reportedly “confiscated cargo” on four oil tankers that were en route to Venezuela carrying Iranian oil.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the move comes as the administration looks to up its “campaign of maximum pressure” against the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

“Last month U.S. federal prosecutors filed suit to seize the four tankers of gasoline that Iran was sending to Venezuela, the latest move in the administration’s effort to stifle flows of goods and money helping to keep two of its top foes in power,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “One official said the vessels had been taken over without the use of military force but didn’t provide any details. Last year the U.S. tried unsuccessfully to use judicial cooperation agreements to take control of an Iranian oil vessel that had been detained in the British territory of Gibraltar.”

One of the goals reportedly sought by the administration with this action is to deter shipping companies and other organizations from doing business with Iran and Venezuela.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

