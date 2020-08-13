https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/08/13/breaking-trump-brokers-peace-deal-between-israel-and-the-united-arab-emirates-n786916

NBC reports on the breaking story:

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to normalize ties in a breakthrough brokered by the U.S., according to President Donald Trump. “This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region,” according to a joint statement tweeted by Trump.

The full diplomatic recognition agreement is just the third between Israel and an Arab country. Jordan and Egypt are the prior two.

Fox News:

The president, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed released a joint statement Thursday, after the three spoke “and agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.” The statement said that the “diplomatic breakthrough” was at “the request of President Trump,” and that Israel will “suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.” Israel and the UAE also said they will continue their efforts to “achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/oVyjLxf0jd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today by telephone with US President Donald Trump and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. pic.twitter.com/hjxwciV0j3 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 13, 2020

The countries will meet in the coming weeks to work on bilateral trade, travel, and other agreements.

The Emirates is a key U.S. ally in the Middle East, hosting thousands of American troops and intelligence personnel. Israel is our key and longest-standing ally in the region. The deal could put focus on Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel. U.S. energy independence, which has flourished under the Trump administration after being hindered by the Obama-Biden administration, strengthens America’s position across the region.

President Donald Trump can add this accomplishment to having already defeated terrorist group ISIS: Brokering a landmark peace deal in the Middle East.

Update: Rep. Rashida Tlaib leads the Democrats’ reaction to the historic peace deal.

We won’t be fooled by another Trump/Netanyahu deal. We won’t celebrate Netanyahu for not stealing land he already controls in exchange for a sweetheart business deal. The heart of the issue has never been planned, formal annexation, but ongoing, devastating apartheid. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 13, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

