https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/cardinal-communism-is-coming-to-mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (ChurchMilitant.com) – A Mexican cardinal is warning that the nation is drifting toward communism under the leadership of the current president.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez, archbishop emeritus of Guadalajara, declared this week that Mexico is headed down “a slippery slope” to communism under the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Sandoval warned the Mexican people that communism “is the reality that is approaching for Mexico, with our passivity, because we do not understand the seriousness of the problem.”

The final goal, the cardinal observes in his August essay “The Communism that is Coming to Mexico,” is to “[d]ominate, so that a New World Order is established [and] once the peoples are weakened and impoverished … they can be easily managed.”

Attack on God, Religion, Family

In addition to identifying the political and economic signs of Mexico’s descent into a godless communism, the prelate focused on spiritual indicators.

According to communism, wrote the cardinal, “God does not exist, only matter exists; and that matter, evolving, produces all things and determines all things, so that culture, science, art and religion are the product of the evolution of the matter.”

God does not exist, only matter exists.

Atheistic communism attacks religion, he said, pointing out the communist regimes of Russia, China and Cuba as examples.

[embedded content]

He further exhorted the faithful to recognize the danger of “the promotion of gender ideology,” through state-controlled education. Describing gender ideology as “an aberration of the greatest and most absurd,” he said it “seeks to undo the identity of the family and the person.”

“With this, the work of God is disrupted,” he noted, with the ultimate goal of “preventing the species from being perpetuated, since … it perverts the family institution by promoting homosexuality.”

It will be difficult for good families to exist and marriage will be taken as a joke.

Three effects will occur, he says: “Youth is spoiled,” “it will be difficult for good families to exist” and “marriage will be taken as a joke.”

President López Obrador responded to the cardinal’s comments by saying that the changes that his administration has made — and is making — work toward a more just society. He asked the religious leader to consider the words of Pope Francis: “Defending the poor is not being a communist. It is the center of the gospel.”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador and President Donald Trump

“I understand that some have their interests affected, but we could not continue as we were. The government could not continue to be kidnapped in the service of a minority and turn its back on the people,” the president added. “You cannot put new wine in old bottles.”

A ‘Bad Neighbor’

Sandoval is not the only one concerned about the communist turn Mexico is making.

In May, a civic group named National Front Anti-AMLO (Andrés Manuel López Obrador) sent a letter to President Donald Trump alerting him to the leftist dangers confronting Mexico under López Obrador.

“Sooner or later, he will end up being a bad neighbor, an infamous business partner and even an enemy,” warned the group representing nearly 2 million Mexican citizens from all walks of life.

López Obrador will end up … an infamous business partner and even an enemy.

They described the Mexican president as “a man without scruples” and his leadership in light of other communist dictators in the region, calling him “a president who leads the way of a tyrant whose sights set on the Latin American Castro-Chavista socialism, a commander-in-chief whose agenda is none other than that of the Sao Paulo Forum led from Cuba and supported by Venezuela.”

Spiritual Battle

Sandoval’s essay was not the cardinal’s first effort to address Mexico’s spiritual battle with evil.

In 2015 he presided over an exorcism in the cathedral of San Luis Potosí intended to banish from Mexico the violence of drug cartels, corruption and abortion. A first in the history of Mexico, it was conducted privately, as was Saint Francis’ exorcism of the demons from the Italian city of Arezzo in the late 13th century, an attendant priest noted.

— Campaign 27425 —

Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.



We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please We rely onto support our news reporting. Please donate today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

