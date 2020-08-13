https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/13/cbs-news-if-a-largely-peaceful-protest-turns-into-a-riot-isnt-it-rioters-and-not-protesters-who-are-being-tear-gassed/

Here’s some breaking news from CBS News: A riot was declared in Portland Wednesday night. Of course, there’s been rioting in Portland for more than 70 consecutive nights, so it’s really nothing new. The only new information that CBS News offered is that the protest was “largely peaceful” rather than “mostly peaceful” — at least until nighttime rolled around and the rioters did their thing.

Riot declared in downtown Portland and protesters tear-gassed https://t.co/3q0xU1dlpH — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 13, 2020

When the police declare a riot, that means it’s time for everyone to pack up and go home. Those who stick around then become part of the riot.

CBS News reports:

Police declared a riot late Wednesday night after hundreds of demonstrators returned to downtown Portland after more than a week when the biggest events were held in other parts of the city, reports the CBS affiliate there, KOIN-TV. As many as 300 people had gathered by about 9:30 p.m. The gathering remained largely peaceful until about 11 p.m., when a couple of small fires were lit near the federal courthouse. A fake pig’s head and a Trump flag were set ablaze in the middle of a major thoroughfare. Some fireworks and other objects were thrown over the fence surrounding the courthouse. … Portland police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly at 11:30 p.m., cautioning that those who failed to leave would be subject to the use of tear gas, crowd control agents or other impact weapons. They called it a riot just minutes before midnight.

They always add the disclaimer that it was a “largely peaceful” protest with only a couple of fires lit near the federal courthouse and fireworks “and other objects” thrown over the fence at those charged with guarding it.

CBS Stylebook #107: When officials call something a riot but it’s for a leftist cause, refer to the participants as “protesters”. — Limmy (@chicaneahead) August 13, 2020

@CBSNews get your shi* together. Protesters don’t riot and rioters don’t protest. Pick as side and stay consistent. You’re showing your bias — Jim Polk 🇺🇸 (@JimPolk) August 13, 2020

Protestors were not gassed. RIOTERS were gassed for their illegal actions and failure to obey warnings to disburse.@Twitter needs to take down this mis information and manipulation of police media posts — 🌼 Anne 🌼 (@Siwgth) August 13, 2020

Okay, let me help. When it’s declared a RIOT, they are not protestors….they are RIOTERS! But we know you know this. — Dani (Parler: heydanihey) (@hey_dani_hey) August 13, 2020

Rioters. They are rioters. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) August 13, 2020

You mean rioters were tear gassed. — Xander McFearson (@CBusSauce) August 13, 2020

Protesters and rioters are two separate things.

These are rioters. — PLEASE STAND BY 🇺🇸 (@buzzskill_2000) August 13, 2020

When a protest is declared a riot they become rioters. Difficult concept? — Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) August 13, 2020

Riot declared=rioters. Not protesters. — Christine 🇺🇸 (@Christi59792230) August 13, 2020

They’re not protesters when a riot is declared. They’re rioters. — Col Douglas Mortimer (@smallbrownring) August 13, 2020

Rioters tear-gassed. As they should be — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) August 13, 2020

“Riot” declared yet again in Portland & yet MSM is still calling them “protestors” trying to make them the victim. MSM is complicit in this insurrection of America to destroy any semblance of freedom for anyone, so nobody has a good life except the elite. — Angel Zeit (@AngelZeit) August 13, 2020

These are criminals, not protesters. — Zesty Garden Gnome (@7kidchaos) August 13, 2020

LOL this headline. — flyover (@stlwell2) August 13, 2020

That’s not protesting. — Nymeria (@oohisis) August 13, 2020

This kind of story is what you get when the “journalists” at this network are barely out of their teens, and fresh from some Marxist infected university system that just got through ripping their parents off for four years. — Dave Lukasek (@davelukasek) August 13, 2020

Crowd control measures used on rioters. Let’s stop pretending these people are protesters. — Wouldn’t you like to know (@313hcilvl) August 13, 2020

If it’s a riot, would that not make them rioters? — Scott Morrell (@scott_morrell) August 13, 2020

There’s a difference between rioting and protesting, not that hard to understand. They’re rioting — 👁‍🗨 (@patriotQ69) August 13, 2020

Hey, if a riot is declared, it’s OK to start calling them “rioters.” — Cancelled Football Team, undead Donald Trump☠️🇺🇸 (@TrumpUndead) August 13, 2020

Rioters. Say it with me, R-I-O-T-E-R-S. You can do it, just sound it out. Or you can say criminals if that is easier for you. — K9Garm 🇺🇸 (@K9Garm) August 13, 2020

I watched it live, rioters threw objects and mortars at police, and they responded as they should have. Stop lying to America. — GumboJesus (@GumboJesus) August 13, 2020

When you choose to hang out with people who throw explosives at law enforcement you’re no longer a protester 😉 pic.twitter.com/MwgC24VSAI — Justin Templer (@JustinTemplerSr) August 13, 2020

Wait a second, I was told the violence would stop once the feds left town. How can this be? — chris (@Fmktcap) August 13, 2020

Just out for a loaf a bread? — Marc Schurger (@mschurger) August 13, 2020

That’s the impetus for the spike in crime in New York City, according to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — people out shoplifting bread so they have something to eat.

These “largely peaceful” protesters just got a glamor photo shoot in the Washington Post showing them posing with their goggles, respirators, and even leaf blowers — almost as if they were expecting to be tear-gassed.

Washington Post reports that despite President Trump sending in federal agents, ‘protest is what Portland does best’ https://t.co/HyE6nzWGPB — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 10, 2020

