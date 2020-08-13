https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/13/cbs-news-if-a-largely-peaceful-protest-turns-into-a-riot-isnt-it-rioters-and-not-protesters-who-are-being-tear-gassed/

Here’s some breaking news from CBS News: A riot was declared in Portland Wednesday night. Of course, there’s been rioting in Portland for more than 70 consecutive nights, so it’s really nothing new. The only new information that CBS News offered is that the protest was “largely peaceful” rather than “mostly peaceful” — at least until nighttime rolled around and the rioters did their thing.

When the police declare a riot, that means it’s time for everyone to pack up and go home. Those who stick around then become part of the riot.

CBS News reports:

Police declared a riot late Wednesday night after hundreds of demonstrators returned to downtown Portland after more than a week when the biggest events were held in other parts of the city, reports the CBS affiliate there, KOIN-TV. As many as 300 people had gathered by about 9:30 p.m.

The gathering remained largely peaceful until about 11 p.m., when a couple of small fires were lit near the federal courthouse. A fake pig’s head and a Trump flag were set ablaze in the middle of a major thoroughfare. Some fireworks and other objects were thrown over the fence surrounding the courthouse.

Portland police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly at 11:30 p.m., cautioning that those who failed to leave would be subject to the use of tear gas, crowd control agents or other impact weapons. They called it a riot just minutes before midnight.

They always add the disclaimer that it was a “largely peaceful” protest with only a couple of fires lit near the federal courthouse and fireworks “and other objects” thrown over the fence at those charged with guarding it.

That’s the impetus for the spike in crime in New York City, according to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — people out shoplifting bread so they have something to eat.

These “largely peaceful” protesters just got a glamor photo shoot in the Washington Post showing them posing with their goggles, respirators, and even leaf blowers — almost as if they were expecting to be tear-gassed.

