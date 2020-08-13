https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cdc-suicide-coronavirus-covid/2020/08/13/id/982091

Over 25 percent of young adults have considered suicide since the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States, according to new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Symptoms of anxiety disorder and depressive disorder increased considerably in the United States during April–June of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019,” the CDC reported Thursday.

The CDC surveyed more than 5,400 adults in late June and found nearly 11 percent had considered suicide within 30 days prior to the research. Other revealing data showed that over 25 percent of people between ages 18 and 24 have contemplated taking their own lives in the same time period.

In addition, nearly 31 percent of caregivers looking after older or sick relatives or loved ones had suicidal feelings during the stressful coronavirus pandemic.

Other CDC research showed that about 47 percent of people between ages 18 and 29 had experienced anxiety and depression from late April to early May. That number increased to 50 percent during the week ending June 23, then to 53.4 percent for the week ending July 21.

