https://www.dailywire.com/news/chicago-business-owners-issue-dire-warning-to-city-stop-the-looting-or-well-leave

Chicago businesses and property management companies are warning the city’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, that if Chicago does not take greater measures to curb crime and civil unrest, they may be forced to leave.

Rioters and looters caused an estimated $60 million in damages Sunday night after a social media post went viral accusing the Chicago Police Department of shooting an unarmed 15-year-old boy in Englewood, a mostly black neighborhood on the city’s south side. The post instructed would be “protesters” to grab tools and prepare to loot downtown businesses.