https://hannity.com/media-room/chicago-chaos-looters-attack-ronald-mcdonald-charity-house-with-sick-children-families-inside/

CHICAGO CHAOS: 2 Gang Members Allegedly Executed 9-Year-Old Boy as Retribution Against His Father

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.19.19

Two “Chicago Gangbangers” are facing charges this week for the 2015 execution of a 9-year-old boy, a crime prosecutors say was retribution against his father’s rival gang.

“Two reputed Chicago gang members allegedly executed a 9-year-old boy in broad daylight because they sought revenge on the child’s father’s rival gang, which they blamed for gunning down family members, prosecutors said Tuesday,” reports Fox News.

“Tyshawn Lee, 9, was in his school uniform when three men approached him in the South Side of Chicago in November 2015, prosecutors said during opening statements,” adds Fox. “Prosecutors said Corey Morgan and Kevin Edwards kept watch while Dwight Doty lured the fourth grader into an alleyway. They said he promised him a juice box.”

Two separate trials against the suspects began Tuesday.

“That execution of that 9-year-old boy has to come from one singularly evil person,” said the prosecutor. “Not from a plan. His killer did so of his own volition and for his own reason. Not at the behest or help of Corey Morgan.”

At least nine people were murdered and 18 more injured in Chicago last weekend; raising new questions over safety and security across the nation’s third largest city.

“Nine people were killed and 18 others wounded in citywide gun violence over the weekend,” reports the Chicago Sun Times. “The latest fatal shooting happened Monday in Dunning on the Northwest Side.”

“Jordon Cooper, 23, was standing on the street about 1:03 a.m. in the 700 block of North St. Louis Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said,” adds the newspaper. “Cooper was struck in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.”

Read the full report at Fox News.