CHICAGO CHAOS: 2 Gang Members Allegedly Executed 9-Year-Old Boy as Retribution Against His Father
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.19.19
Two “Chicago Gangbangers” are facing charges this week for the 2015 execution of a 9-year-old boy, a crime prosecutors say was retribution against his father’s rival gang.
“Two reputed Chicago gang members allegedly executed a 9-year-old boy in broad daylight because they sought revenge on the child’s father’s rival gang, which they blamed for gunning down family members, prosecutors said Tuesday,” reports Fox News.
“Tyshawn Lee, 9, was in his school uniform when three men approached him in the South Side of Chicago in November 2015, prosecutors said during opening statements,” adds Fox. “Prosecutors said Corey Morgan and Kevin Edwards kept watch while Dwight Doty lured the fourth grader into an alleyway. They said he promised him a juice box.”
Two separate trials against the suspects began Tuesday.
“That execution of that 9-year-old boy has to come from one singularly evil person,” said the prosecutor. “Not from a plan. His killer did so of his own volition and for his own reason. Not at the behest or help of Corey Morgan.”
At least nine people were murdered and 18 more injured in Chicago last weekend; raising new questions over safety and security across the nation’s third largest city.
“Nine people were killed and 18 others wounded in citywide gun violence over the weekend,” reports the Chicago Sun Times. “The latest fatal shooting happened Monday in Dunning on the Northwest Side.”
“Jordon Cooper, 23, was standing on the street about 1:03 a.m. in the 700 block of North St. Louis Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said,” adds the newspaper. “Cooper was struck in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.”
CHICAGO CHAOS: 2 Mothers Involved in Anti-Gang Movement Shot Dead During Violent Weekend
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.30.19
Two mothers active in Chicago’s anti-gang movement were shot and killed during a weekend that saw 9 murders and 39 separate shootings across the nation’s third largest city.
“Two women who volunteered for an anti-violence group trying to stop gun violence in Chicago were among those shot to death in weekend violence,” reports Fox News. “Chantell Grant and Andrea Stoudemire were both mothers in addition to volunteers for the group ‘Mothers Against Senseless Killings’ that worked with other moms to thwart violence on the city’s South Side.
“Both were working as peacekeepers at a corner where members of the group often stood watch in the neighborhood of Englewood on Friday night when they were shot dead after someone opened fire from an SUV, according to police,” reports Fox.
Grant was a mother to three young children, Stoudemire a mother of two.
“HEARTBREAKING: 2 moms in anti-violence group shot, killed while working as peacekeepers on Englewood corner,” reports ABC Chicago.
The community created a GoFundMe campaign to raise thousands of dollars as a reward for anyone with information on the shooting.
