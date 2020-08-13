https://thehill.com/homenews/media/511927-chris-wallace-trump-struggling-with-attacks-on-shape-shifter-harris

Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: Kamala Harris ‘not far to the left despite what Republicans are gonna try to say’ Mnuchin: Democrats will ‘have a lot of explaining to do’ if they want to challenge Trump orders in court Pelosi: Trump executive actions ‘are illusions’ MORE of Fox News said Thursday that policy shifts by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCandidates on Biden’s VP list were asked what they thought Trump would nickname them as part of process: report Bass on filling Harris’s Senate spot: ‘I’ll keep all my options open’ Election security advocates see strong ally in Harris MORE (D-Calif.) over the years are making it hard for President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Bob Woodward book will include details of 25 personal letters between Trump and Kim Jong Un On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs ‘third rail’ of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to ‘suburban housewife’ Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally: ‘We are in a battle for the soul of our nation’ MORE and his allies to focus their attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRon Johnson signals some GOP senators concerned about his Obama-era probes On The Money: Pelosi, Mnuchin talk but make no progress on ending stalemate | Trump grabs ‘third rail’ of politics with payroll tax pause | Trump uses racist tropes to pitch fair housing repeal to ‘suburban housewife’ Biden commemorates anniversary of Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally: ‘We are in a battle for the soul of our nation’ MORE‘s running mate.

Harris has “moved to the left as a senator in Washington,” Wallace said in an interview with “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio.

“Having said that, I think when you talk about people on the far left of the Democratic Party like Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenNew poll shows Markey with wide lead over Kennedy in Massachusetts Trump and allies grapple with how to target Harris Chris Wallace: Kamala Harris ‘not far to the left despite what Republicans are gonna try to say’ MORE, some of the others, I actually still don’t think that I would put her in that group, and it’s one of the reasons that I think that the Trump campaign and President Trump himself have had some trouble in figuring out how to go after her,” said the host of “Fox News Sunday.”

“Because if anything, I think it’s kind of legitimate to say that she is a shape-shifter. She does evolve,” Wallace added.

He went on to characterize Harris as “pretty moderate” from her time as California attorney general.

“She was seen as being too tough in prosecuting drug cases. She was seen as being too soft in going after policemen who were involved in shootings. She opposed a special prosecutor to investigate police and shootings, so she was pretty moderate then,” Wallace said.

His remarks come two days after Biden named her as his running mate. The president, his campaign and allies have since sought to label Harris as a “radical” from the far-left, despite her more centrist positions compared to other former presidential candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez’s 2nd grade teacher tells her ‘you’ve got this’ ahead of DNC speech Trump and allies grapple with how to target Harris Chris Wallace: Kamala Harris ‘not far to the left despite what Republicans are gonna try to say’ MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

A Morning Consult poll released Thursday found that voters don’t see Harris as far to the left as progressives like Sanders and Warren. The same survey showed that Trump and Vice President Pence are closer to “very conservative” than Biden and Harris are to “very liberal.”

