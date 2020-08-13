https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/citizen-open-thread-thursday/

Didja’ know?

The obamanauts allowed >1600 US companies to be “quietly” sold overseas to non-white/non-Christian entities in the last weeks of the regime. I hope you don’t have a post 9/11 mortgage” from a “raintree” , “EZ-clickl” , or “simply sweet” mortgage company. You HAVE to pay off a mortgage if the holder calls it. What do you do if an indo/paki shows up with the sheriff to evict you from his paid off house? What do you do?

Here’s just a short list:

American companies and brands purchased by foreign entities

Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep,Case,New Holland tractor and equipment, Mack Truck,Freightliner & Western Star Truck,Detroit Diesel,

Thomas Bus,Firestone Tire,General Tire, BF Goodrich Tire,Uniroyal Tire,Winchester Arms,GE appliance div, Sylvania Lighting, Jim Beam Distillery,Frigidaire appliances,Rheem HVAC hot water heaters,American Standard,Loctite adhesives,Kraft Foods,Burger King rest.,Hoover vacuums,Milwaukee power tools,Skil Power Tools,Dremel Power Tools,Homelite Power Tools,Vermont AmericanTools,Eureka vacuums,Rayban & Oakley eyewear,Krispy Kreme donuts,LensCrafters,Pearle Eyevision Centers,Sunglasses Hut,Pennzoil/Quaker State oils,CITGO Petroleum,Prestone anti freeze,Autolite auto parts,Ben & Jerry” ice cream,Fram auto filters,Purolator auto filters,Reynolds wraps & Hefty bag products,Anheuser Busch/Budweiser,Cirrus Aircraft,Rack Room Shoes stores,Rockport shoes,Caribou coffee,Peets Coffee,Einstein Bagels,Panera Bread,Dreyers/Edy’s ice cream,Breyers/Good Humor ice cream,Carnation,Ovaltine,Del Monte canned fruit & vegetables div,Poulan chainsaws,Weedeater power products,Empire levels,Dirt Devil vacuums,Delta Power Tools,Gerber Cutlery,Lucent Technologies/Bell Labs,Westinghouse Nuclear,R.J Reynolds tobacco,Sprint mobile,Motorola cellphone div,AMC Theatres,Russell Stover/Whitmans candies,Link Belt Cranes,Maybelline Cosmetics,Dan Wesson Arms,Ragu food sauces,Butterfinger/Baby Ruth/Rasinets/Sno Caps,Goobers,Sweettart/Laffy Taffy,Chunky Bar candies,Digiorno/Tombstone/California Pizza Kitchen/Jacks frozen pizzas,Purina pet foods,Gerber baby foods & products,Schwinn/Roadmaster/Mongoose/GT/Cannondale bikes,Chinet paper plates & products,Bobcat construction Equp,.Columbia Pictures,CBS Records,Seven Eleven stores,Holiday Inn,Westinghouse elevators,Electro Voice,Sea Land shipping,Keurig coffee,Holiday Inn Hotels,Hot Pocket frozen foods,Glidden paints,Dresser Industries,ALL Clad cookware,Mirro cookware,Emerson electric motor div,Wilton Vises,Browne & Sharpe tools,DKNY clothing,Chiquita fruits,Harmon International(Harmon Kardon,JBL speakers,Infinity speakers,Crown amps,Mark Levinson amps),ERTL metal toys,Goodman HVAC(Chinese),Country Crock margarine,Popsicle brand,Crush soft drinks,RC Cola,Stewarts soft drinks,Snapple,Sun Drop cola,Dr Pepper/Seven Up,A&W Root Beer,Motts juices,Hawaiian Punch drinks,NEHI drinks,Yoo Hoo drinks,Imperial margarine,Hellmann’s mayo,Airwick products,K-Y personal lubricants,d-con pesticides,Andrew Jergens soaps products,Dial soap,Trend & Purex detergents,Right Guard/Dry Idea deodorants,Gold Bond ointments,Wise chips and snacks,Ghirardelli Chocolate Company,Ferrara Pan candies makers of( Lemmonheads and other flavors,Atomic FireBalls,Brach’s candies,Sathers candies Bob’s candies,Fruit Stripe gum,Now & Later,Red Hots,Boston Baked Beans),Emtek & Yale Locks,Lexmark printers copy equipment and many, many more.

