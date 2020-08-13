https://bigleaguepolitics.com/epstein-madame-ghislane-maxwell-moved-off-of-suicide-watch-in-brooklyn-jail/

President Donald Trump doubled down on his controversial sentiments to Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged accomplice of dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell has been in the news following her apprehension for her purported role in Epstein’s child sex trafficking operation. Trump said that he wished her well, and made it clear that he does not want her to end up like Epstein.

“Her friend, or boyfriend, was either killed or committed suicide in jail. She’s now in jail,” Trump said to Axios’ Jonathan Swan in an interview airing on HBO last night.

“Yeah, I wish her well,” he said. “I’d wish you well. I’d wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.”

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Trump had received criticism after wishing her well previously, after he was questioned about Maxwell’s apprehension at a recent coronavirus press conference.

“I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is,” Trump said at the press conference.

Trump made it clear with his comments that he hopes Maxwell stays alive throughout the court process. It has been widely speculated that Maxwell could end up dying mysteriously like her former right-hand man did behind bars.

“I do wish her well. I’m not looking for anything bad for her. I’m not looking bad for anybody,” Trump said.

“But I do know that her friend or boyfriend [Epstein] was either killed or committed suicide in jail,” the president added.

Big League Politics has reported on Maxwell’s reported fears that she will be targeted in jail before she can cut a deal regarding the treasure trove of alleged blackmail material compiled through Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’ operation:

Jeffrey Epstein’s former ‘madame’ Ghislane Maxwell believes the pedophile billionaire, who was her ex-lover, was murdered in a Manhattan jail, and fears the same fate in pretrial detention at a jail in Brooklyn. “Everyone’s view including Ghislaine’s, is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested,” reported the Sun on Sunday, quoting an unnamed purported Maxwell contact. Maxwell had reportedly contracted the services of veterans of the British Armed Forces, fearing potentially assassination attempts following the death of Epstein and a deluge of death threats communicated to her. The Maxwell contact, who remained in contact with her throughout her time in hiding in New Hampshire, states that she believes Maxwell fears dying suspiciously in a manner similar to Epstein while in the Brooklyn jail. Maxwell was arrested at a secretive New Hampshire getaway last month by FBI agents, in regards to an investigation probing her involvement in the deceased pedophile billionaire’s underage sex trafficking network. The Department of Justice is accusing Maxwell of procuring, transporting and in turn personally abusing underage girls for Epstein and an elite network of the New York financier’s political and financial contacts to abuse. Maxwell broke down in tears last week when a federal judge denied her bail, citing the heiress’ collection of properties around the world and her “extraordinary capacity to evade detection.”

President Trump is hoping that Maxwell’s health does not take a turn for the worst so justice can be served, and the elites serviced by Epstein’s child sex network can face repercussions for their unspeakable behavior.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

