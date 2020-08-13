https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/clinton-biden-office-2020/2020/08/13/id/982089

Hillary Clinton says she’s willing to return to public service if Joe Biden asks her to join his administration should he win the presidency, reports Fox News.

“I’m ready to help in any way I can,” Clinton said Thursday during an appearance at The 19th Represents Summit when a reporter asked her if she would accept a position in his administration.

“Because I think this will be a moment where every American—I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care—every American should want to fix our country… So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that.”

Clinton, who ran as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, served as Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama. She endorsed Biden in April.

Biden continues to hold a sizable lead over President Donald Trump in several polls, and his national lead over the president surpasses Clinton’s over Trump in 2016, according to FiveThirtyEight.

