Acosta’s comments come as thousands of undocumented immigrants slowly make their way through Mexico towards the United States’ southern border; openly defying President Trump’s demands they return to their home countries.

“Don’t be fooled by the continued demonization of immigrants. Voter fraud in this country is actually very rare. What we should be on the lookout for is Russian meddling,” tweeted Acosta.

Acosta slammed the President on social media after Trump warned those committing voter fraud in the upcoming elections would be “subject to the maximum penalties.”

CNN senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta escalated his war-of-words with President Trump over the weekend; accusing the Commander-in-Chief of “demonizing” immigrants and warning of continued Russian meddling ahead of the 2018 midterms.

‘LIBERAL MEDIA WAR’: New York Times Blocks Reporters from CNN, MSNBC; Says ‘Too Partisan’

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.31.19

The New York Times is reportedly “blocking” its reporters from appearing on certain programs aired by MSNBC and CNN; saying specific shows are simply “too partisan” when covering political issues.

“The New York Times is reportedly blocking its reporters from appearing on liberal cable news programs such as MSNBC’s ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’ and ‘CNN Tonight’ with Don Lemon because they’re ‘too partisan,’ but critics think the Gray Lady needs to look in the mirror,” reports Fox News.

“This isn’t a news story, it’s a sitcom plot. The nation’s most liberal paper is suddenly concerned that the wacky network filled on air with its employees might be too far left,” said Media Research Center’s Dan Gainor. “The Times is liberal on the opinion and news pages on every major issue facing the nation — from abortion to taxes. Yet, MSNBC is even further left? Does anyone at The Times read their own paper?”

“INCONSISTENT, INCOHERENT, AND POORLY CONCEIVED”: AS THE TIMES CLAMPS DOWN ON REPORTERS GOING ON MSNBC, IS THIS A LIBERAL-MEDIA WAR?” asked Vanity Fair.

“The Times has come to ‘prefer,’ as sources put it, that its reporters steer clear of any cable-news shows that the masthead perceives as too partisan, and managers have lately been advising people not to go on what they see as highly opinionated programs,” adds the article.

The New York Times stunned readers just last week, publishing an op-ed that blamed America’s “unlivable cities” on “wealthy liberals.”

An op-ed published in the New York Times last Wednesday blamed the horrific conditions in America’s cities on “wealthy liberals,” saying their policies are directly related to rising crime, homelessness, and public drug use.

“To live in California at this time is to experience every day the cryptic phrase that George W. Bush once used to describe the invasion of Iraq: ‘Catastrophic success.’ The economy here is booming, but no one feels especially good about it. When the cost of living is taken into account, billionaire-brimming California ranks as the most poverty-stricken state, with a fifth of the population struggling to get by. Since 2010, migration out of California has surged,” writes columnist Farhad Manjoo.

