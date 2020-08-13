https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/13/cnns-john-berman-makes-masturbation-joke-in-response-to-trump-tweet-on-ratings/

“Journalism,” a play in three acts. . .

ACT 1: President Trump tweets about ratings, implying that “Fox & Friends” has him to thank for their success.

Very poor morning TV ratings for MSDNC’s Morning Joe, headed by a complete Psycho named Joe Scarborough and his ditzy airhead wife, Mika, and also @CNN, headed by complete unknowns. Congratulations to @foxandfriends on dominating the mornings (thank you President Trump!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

ACT 2: Mediaite writes it up, calling it a “self-thanking tweet.”

Trump Attacks ‘Completely Psycho’ Joe Scarborough and ‘Ditzy Airhead Wife’ Mika in Curious Self-Thanking Tweet https://t.co/doDuhlOLAZ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 13, 2020

ACT 3: CNN’s John Berman makes a masturbation joke in response.

You gotta be careful of too much self-thanking. You’ll get hair on your hands. https://t.co/rWL7nkd7kU — John Berman (@JohnBerman) August 13, 2020

This is CNN?

