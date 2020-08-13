https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/13/cnns-john-berman-makes-masturbation-joke-in-response-to-trump-tweet-on-ratings/

“Journalism,” a play in three acts. . .

ACT 1: President Trump tweets about ratings, implying that “Fox & Friends” has him to thank for their success.

ACT 2: Mediaite writes it up, calling it a “self-thanking tweet.”

ACT 3: CNN’s John Berman makes a masturbation joke in response.

This is CNN?

***

