Comedian Terrence K. Williams told Newsmax TV on Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden made “a horrible decision” by selecting Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee, announced earlier this week that Harris, who is of African American and Asian American descent, will serve as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

Williams told “National Report” that Biden chose Harris “based on color and based on sex, not based on character, not based on her resume, not based on her policies, but based on color, and that is a poor choice to make, to chose somebody because they are Black, and Kamala Harris is a poor Black choice.”

Williams, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, added, “to be honest with you, she was not the right person at all, and Joe Biden isn’t … the right person to run this country, so they are both wrong for America.”

