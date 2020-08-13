https://www.dailywire.com/news/company-americas-nuclear-weapons-hosted-training-session-for-white-execs-white-privilege

According to the director of the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth & Poverty, the company that designs nuclear weapons for the United States hosted a 3-day seminar last year for its white executives to illuminate for them their “white privilege” and to deconstruct “white culture.”

Christopher F. Rufo writes of Sandia National Laboratories, “I’ve obtained exclusive whistleblower documents revealing that last year, the national laboratory sent its white male executives to the La Posada luxury resort to undergo a mandatory training called ‘White Men’s Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations.’”

The company supervising the session was named “White Men As Full Diversity Partners.”

Rufo writes that trainers at the opening session made their subjects list terms associated with white male culture. The trainers listed “white supremacists,” “KKK,” “Aryan Nation,” “MAGA hat,” “privileged,” and “mass killings.” The subjects were urged by the trainers to “work hard to understand” their “white privilege,” “male privilege,” and “heterosexual privilege.”

The “roots of white male culture,” such as “rugged individualism,” “a can-do attitude,” “hard work,” and “striving towards success” were characterized as “devastating” to women and people of color.

In a section labeled “Privilege Statements” were the following examples:

Not worrying about being pulled over by police for no reason; Easier to access the “system”; Easier to get promoted; Easier to fit into corporate America; As a Majority we often prevail in elections, which drive our society and economy; White privilege is being able to buy a home in any neighborhood they want; I don’t have to remove my family pictures from my house for quicker sale of my house; No history (In the USA) of being legislated against, such as scalp bounties, ethnic extermination, slavery.

One paper from the training session, headed “Assumptions about W men,” featured pithy aphorisms such as “oblivious to their privilege,” “Good Ol Boy network,” and “Entitled and born with resources.”

On another page questions like these were listed: “How do we help ourselves become less oblivious to white male privilege?” “How do we let people know we are diverse?”

More questions: “Would you be comfortable being mentored by a person of color? And at a lower level?” “Do WM/WF view people of color as inferior?”

On a page labeled “Key Messages,” the training provided the following assertion: “I know now that as a white male, I have privilege and it’s critical I use this privilege to bring others up, thereby reducing the weight they have been carrying.” On another page listing videos, it listed, “White Men: Time to Discover Your Blind Spots.”

Another session featured the white male executives voicing “white privilege statements” and “male privilege statements.”

Rufo writes, “Finally, as the reeducation camp concludes, the white males must write letters ‘directed to white women, people of color, and other groups regarding the meaning of this Caucus experience.’ They apologize for their ‘privilege’ and pledge to become ‘better [allies].’”

