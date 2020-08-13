https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/cop-saves-man-stuck-train-tracks-wheelchair/

(DISRN) – A veteran police officer saved a 66-year-old man in a wheelchair stuck on railroad tracks from being hit by an oncoming train on Wednesday in Lodi, California. Lodi Police Department released bodycam footage of the incident.

Erika Urrea ran from her police cruiser to save the man. Urrea pulled the man off his wheelchair, both falling safely to ground just seconds before the train struck the wheelchair.

The man was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for a leg injury. He is expected to survive.

